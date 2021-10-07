Day care centers in line for financial help as North Carolina gets $805 million from US government

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Day care centers across the state could see a major boost from federal funding soon.
Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that North Carolina will receive $805 million as part of the American Rescue Plan. Day care centers throughout the state will be able to apply for a grant, and they could be rewarded anywhere between $3,000 and $60,000 per quarter depending on their size and their needs.
"We have a lot of unfilled jobs out there right now. And some of the problem is that parents don't have quality childcare for their children," Cooper said.
The money can be used to help retain and hire new employees by offering bonuses and increased pay, healthcare and other resources. The director of the Community School for People Under Six in Carrboro says they plan to apply for a grant.
"It's been a struggle for us. I mean maintaining compensation for our staff has been a struggle. And we only currently offer a partial benefit for health insurance for staff," CSPU6 Director Anna Mercer-McLean said.
Child care centers can apply for a grant online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis starting in mid-November.
