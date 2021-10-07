Education

Day care centers in line for financial help as North Carolina gets $805 million from US government

EMBED <>More Videos

Financial help coming to NC day care centers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Day care centers across the state could see a major boost from federal funding soon.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that North Carolina will receive $805 million as part of the American Rescue Plan. Day care centers throughout the state will be able to apply for a grant, and they could be rewarded anywhere between $3,000 and $60,000 per quarter depending on their size and their needs.

"We have a lot of unfilled jobs out there right now. And some of the problem is that parents don't have quality childcare for their children," Cooper said.

The money can be used to help retain and hire new employees by offering bonuses and increased pay, healthcare and other resources. The director of the Community School for People Under Six in Carrboro says they plan to apply for a grant.

"It's been a struggle for us. I mean maintaining compensation for our staff has been a struggle. And we only currently offer a partial benefit for health insurance for staff," CSPU6 Director Anna Mercer-McLean said.

Child care centers can apply for a grant online starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis starting in mid-November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnccoronavirusgrantroy cooperchild carefinancedaycare
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: North Carolina surpasses 17,000 COVID-19 deaths
Lawmakers reach deal to avoid debt ceiling crisis
'Need kidney': Cary daughter makes unique plea for help
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
5 notable women to be featured on new US quarters
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Show More
Mom's billboard warns others after daughter dies due to fentanyl
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
'A good woman:' Mother of 1-year-old among 3 found dead in Dunn motel
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Alex Murdaugh's former law firm sues him for stealing money
More TOP STORIES News