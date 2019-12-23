Days-long search continues for missing Person County man with Alzheimer's

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Person County officials are looking for a man that went missing just days before Christmas.William Daniel Holt has been missing since Friday. Holt, who has Alzheimer's, is considered endangered. Several teams, including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, are searching for Holt throughout the county.Holt, 75, was last seen wearing a blue coat, burgundy sweatshirt and dark blue Dickey pants. He walked away from his home on Shiloh Church Road on Friday. Holt went out with his dog, "Chunky," as he is known to do. Around 11:30 a.m., the family notified authorities that Holt, who goes by "Danny," was missing.Authorities are asking for help in the search from people who live in the area. The home Holt walked away from is near Highway 501."We've checked everything in this general area that we know of," Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said. "Somebody with this, sometimes they do hide. Definitely check the hardest areas in buildings."Jones said the Sheriff's Office has expanded the search area and 40 teams have scoured around 1,000 acres looking for Holt. Jones believes Holt is physically healthy for his age.Jones said if you see Holt, the best course of action is to call 911.