Days-long search continues for missing Person County man with Alzheimer's

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Person County officials are looking for a man that went missing just days before Christmas.

William Daniel Holt has been missing since Friday. Holt, who has Alzheimer's, is considered endangered. Several teams, including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, are searching for Holt throughout the county.

Holt, 75, was last seen wearing a blue coat, burgundy sweatshirt and dark blue Dickey pants. He walked away from his home on Shiloh Church Road on Friday. Holt went out with his dog, "Chunky," as he is known to do. Around 11:30 a.m., the family notified authorities that Holt, who goes by "Danny," was missing.

Authorities are asking for help in the search from people who live in the area. The home Holt walked away from is near Highway 501.

"We've checked everything in this general area that we know of," Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said. "Somebody with this, sometimes they do hide. Definitely check the hardest areas in buildings."

Jones said the Sheriff's Office has expanded the search area and 40 teams have scoured around 1,000 acres looking for Holt. Jones believes Holt is physically healthy for his age.

Jones said if you see Holt, the best course of action is to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
person countymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Parents fighting separate and aggressive cancers at same time
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
NC State alum Christina Koch enjoying holidays in space
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Raleigh corrections officer arrested on assault charges
Show More
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at elementary school
Formerly homeless mom has Christmas wish for her children
Garner I-40 off-ramp reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Once-homeless man runs to raise money for addiction recovery program
More TOP STORIES News