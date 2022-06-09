Part of I-95 northbound closed near Fayetteville after deadly crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash has shut down lanes of Interstate 95 northbound near Fayetteville.The area shut down is NC 87 to NC 24 which is the Cedar Creek Road exit.One person was also pinned inside a vehicle in the crash.Crews say that stretch of road could be closed for hours as they investigate and clear the roadway.The best detour around that area until the scene is cleared is to take NC 87 to NC 24 in order to get back on I-95.