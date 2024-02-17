WATCH LIVE

2 killed, child injured in Harnett County crash

WTVD logo
Saturday, February 17, 2024 12:58PM
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died and a child was injured in a crash Saturday morning in Harnett County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. along US-421 near Community Road in Mamers.

First responders arrived at the scene to find a two-car crash with two people pinned into the crashed cars.

First responders tried to get the pinned in people out, but it was too late. They both had died.

A third person involved in the crash was under the age of 18. That person was rushed to WakeMed in Raleigh. Their condition has not been released.

