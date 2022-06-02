Arrest made in Raleigh crash that killed two people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say one person is in custody after two people were killed in a crash in Raleigh.Police say preliminary information shows at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night a BMW 328i, driven by 21-year-old Jeylin Molina-Duran was going north on Louisburg Road in the left lane when it hit a Hyundai Elantra that was going the same direction.The crash caused the Elantra to spin and crash into a Honda Civic. The second crash caused the Elantra to go into the right lane where it was hit by a Toyota Camry.The drivers of the Elantra and the Civic died at the scene.Molina-Duran was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.