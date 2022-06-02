Arrest made in Raleigh crash that killed two people

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in Raleigh crash that killed two people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say one person is in custody after two people were killed in a crash in Raleigh.

Police say preliminary information shows at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night a BMW 328i, driven by 21-year-old Jeylin Molina-Duran was going north on Louisburg Road in the left lane when it hit a Hyundai Elantra that was going the same direction.

The crash caused the Elantra to spin and crash into a Honda Civic. The second crash caused the Elantra to go into the right lane where it was hit by a Toyota Camry.

The drivers of the Elantra and the Civic died at the scene.

Molina-Duran was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC Senate expected to pass medical marijuana bill
Man shot multiple times at Raleigh bus stop
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Morrisville moms, Durham church call for action after mass shootings
Want to buy a Raleigh home? It'll cost you 46% more than last year
NC Senate votes to pass controversial Parents' Bill of Rights
'Murder at San Francisco City Hall' | Watch full documentary
Show More
America's last Howard Johnson's restaurant has closed
At least 4 dead in shooting at Tulsa medical building: police
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
New Publix Super Market coming to Durham
Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddings
More TOP STORIES News