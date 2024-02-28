Man wanted in California killing arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted for a deadly shooting in California was arrested in Fayetteville.

Police said Tahje Akhalid Michael, 29, shot and killed Greg Najee Grimes outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento in 2022.

Michael had been on the run since then.

Police credited Tuesday's arrest to a partnership with the TV show "America's Most Wanted."

After it aired, tips started pouring in, helping investigators develop Michael as their suspect.

Grimes was a former football star at Boise State University and worked at his high school as a football coach at the time he was killed.

Michael was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a hold from California.