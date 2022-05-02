1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clinton house party

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Clinton.On Sunday around 2:50 a.m. reports came in of shots fired at 150 Veteran's Lane. When deputies arrived they found three people had been shot at a party being held at the Kirtwood Park building.Kquadem Treyondus, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jonas Trevone Highsmith, 26, is in the ICU in stable condition and Kaeyana Faison, 26, was treated and released.The sheriff's office said 200 people were at the party and no one was able to provide any suspect information or details about what caused the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.