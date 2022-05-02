1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clinton house party

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clinton house party

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Clinton.

On Sunday around 2:50 a.m. reports came in of shots fired at 150 Veteran's Lane. When deputies arrived they found three people had been shot at a party being held at the Kirtwood Park building.

Kquadem Treyondus, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jonas Trevone Highsmith, 26, is in the ICU in stable condition and Kaeyana Faison, 26, was treated and released.

The sheriff's office said 200 people were at the party and no one was able to provide any suspect information or details about what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clintondeadly shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Triangle businesses and locals react to rising costs
Truck driver dies in crash on I-95
Fenton brings hundreds of apartments, high end stores to Cary
Couple visiting California for birthday robbed at gunpoint
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Whitmore becomes 1st woman to start Atlantic League game
Pelosi praises Fort Bragg troops during surprise Ukraine trip
Show More
Mothers of gun violence victims gather for memorial in Durham
At least 10 states report severe hepatitis in children
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Amber Heard may testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Hurricanes take on Bruins in Game 1 of NHL playoffs
More TOP STORIES News