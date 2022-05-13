Man identified after deadly early morning shooting in Zebulon

EMBED <>More Videos

One person dead after early morning shooting in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Zebulon Police Department has identified the person killed during a shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a homicide on 234 West Barbee Street just before 2:00 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a Hispanic man with gunshot wounds in an apartment behind the home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Porfirio "Sasha" Rodriguez.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zebulondeadly shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
Hammered by pandemic, restaurants now feeling the pinch of inflation
Shortage of mental health professionals persists as need grows
Growing proportion of COVID deaths occur among vaccinated: analysis
Builder that left customers with unfinished homes surrenders license
Parents, elected leaders urge Wake County Schools to observe Diwali
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico
Show More
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Fayetteville Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run
Fayetteville COVID survivor reflects as U.S. hits 1 million deaths
50 years after Title IX, Wolfpack women's success grows
Durham man gets 20 years for prostituting minors at Myrtle Beach
More TOP STORIES News