Man identified after deadly early morning shooting in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Zebulon Police Department has identified the person killed during a shooting that took place early Friday morning.Officers responded to a homicide on 234 West Barbee Street just before 2:00 a.m.When officers arrived to the scene they found a Hispanic man with gunshot wounds in an apartment behind the home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Porfirio "Sasha" Rodriguez.No information has been released about a possible suspect.