Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis

5-year-old Shaniya Davis

FAYETTEVILLE --
The man convicted of killing 5-year-old Shaniya Davis will receive the death penalty after his appeal to have his conviction overturned was denied.

Mario McNeill was convicted and sentenced to death for killing the 5-year-old in 2009.

EMBED More News Videos

McNeill's conviction not overturned in the death of Shaniya Davis


McNeill wanted the court to overturn his conviction because he says his attorneys should not have told police where to find the little girl's body.

Man convicted of killing 5-year-old Shaniya Davis wants new trial
The man sent to death row for the murder of a 5-year-old Cumberland County girl, could get a new trial.


While his attorney Andrew DeSimone said McNeill would have been better off without a lawyer.

"Mr. McNeill would have been better off without any lawyers because if this condition of anonymity was not going to be honored if he was not going to get any promise of a benefit or protection from use of this evidence against him, he could have done this himself," said DeSimone.

The jury decided McNeill received a fair trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimemurderFayetteville
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News