Dr. Birx, key member of White House COVID-19 Task Force, visits North Carolina to meet with Governor Cooper, health officials

Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is quietly traveling to North Carolina on Wednesday to meet with Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials.
The White House and the Governor's Office both confirmed the meeting, which is scheduled for later Wednesday afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. The visit will also include a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence.
According to sources, the meeting is part of Dr. Birx's "tour" through various states across the country to survey their responses to the pandemic and review their efforts in tandem with the federal government response. Notably, however, Dr. Birx's visit is occurring exactly one day after President Donald Trump held a large rally in Winston-Salem where social distancing and face coverings were, for most, the exception and not the rule.
ABC11 has learned the Governor, Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen, as well as other officials, are expected to discuss North Carolina's overall management of the pandemic, which might include the recent transition into Phase 2.5 of easing restrictions. The discussions could also involve emerging clusters of COVID-19 cases at colleges and universities across the state, plus increasing federal supplies for testing and personal protective equipment.
On Sept. 6, the White House Coronavirus Task Force sent a nearly 300-page report to the country's 50 governors; the report, obtained by ABC News, summarizes the data and trends for each state and offers lengthy recommendations.
North Carolina, according to the report, is identified as a "Red Zone" for cases, indicating 112 new cases per 100,000 residents - 18th among all states - and higher than the national average of 88. The Tar Heel State, however, does fare better when it comes to the percentage of positive tests, which continues to hover between 5 percent-10 percent, thus earning a "Yellow Zone" distinction.
The Task Force's assessments also note Mecklenburg, Wake and Pitt counties accounting from nearly 25 percent of all new cases, while the metro areas of Greenville, Rocky Mount, Lumberton, and Elizabeth City, among others, are in the Red Zone for cases per 100,000 residents. Several other cities, including Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Fayetteville, Winston-Salem, Wilmington, New Bern and Goldsboro, among others, are in Yellow Zone.
Many of the 15 recommendations revolve around boosting testing and contact tracing efforts, including at universities. The Task Force also emphasizes that state and local officials use "more intensified mitigation measures", including an "aggressive public messaging campaign and use of data to to encourage local ordinances to enforce social distancing and mask mandates."
