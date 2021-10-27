AAA warns NC drivers to watch out for deer during mating season

Most deer are active between 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. so pay extra attention during this time if you're out on the road.

If you see a deer, slow down and watch out for other deer that may follow.

While slowing down, honk your horn to scare the animal.

Brake firmly and do not swerve.

October through December are the worst months of the year for vehicle collisions with animals, AAA says.North Carolina drivers are asked to watch out for deer now that their mating season is underway."This is the time of the year when deer are extremely active and the chances of them darting into the roadway are much higher," Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release.According to NCDOT, there was an increase of more than 2,300 animal-vehicle crashes in 2019, with the overall figure reaching 20,331 crashes - of which 90% are assumed to be deer. Fifty-one percent of those crashes happen October through December.The AAA offered these tips for drivers: