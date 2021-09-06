Man captured, charged with murder after 64-year-old found dead in Lumberton home

Demarreon McDaniel, 28, of Rowland, was wanted for first degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.
On Sept. 3, Robeson County deputies went to a shooting call at 35 Troy Drive in Lumberton and found Tracy Worriax, of Lumberton, dead inside the home.
Detectives said McDaniel fled the scene in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, which was later located by Dillon County deputies.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said McDaniel was captured Sunday five miles outside of Rowland.
