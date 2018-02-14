The deputy seen pepper-spraying a Seventy-First High School student in a viral video has been cleared of any wrongdoing.On February 7, a video that surfaced on Instagram and Facebook showed a deputy pepper-spraying a student.By the next morning, the video had gone viral, being viewed thousands of times.Parents of Seventy-First students told ABC11 the incident started after a fight in the bus parking lot between two students.After investigating, authorities said deputy Tajaye Murray did not show any improper conduct in pepper-spraying 16-year-old Frank Rivers."The minimal use of force (spray) was within the contours of the law as well as the general orders and policies and procedures of the law enforcement agency," a news release stated.Rivers was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.