The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking into an incident at Seventy-First High School.A video that surfaced on Instagram and Facebook Monday night appears to show a deputy pepper-spraying a student.By Tuesday morning, the video had gone viral, being viewed thousands of times.Parents of Seventy-First students told ABC11 the incident started after a fight in the bus parking lot between two students.They said two deputies stepped in to apprehend one of the students.In the video, an officer is seen pepper-spraying a student twice before getting him to cooperate.Authorities have not identified the student in the video.School officials have yet to comment.