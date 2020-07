Duke student coaching assistant speaks out after his favorite NFL player's anti-Semitic tweet

Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94 year old holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg. Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today . Im taking this time to continue with educating myself and… https://t.co/blfk2u1s6c — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) July 10, 2020

This video is to transition from the incident, and move forward as a community. Not to harp on @DeSeanJackson10 mistake, but to progress by educating ourselves. We can’t move forward while allowing ourselves to leave another minority race in the dark.#Equality pic.twitter.com/MnLnCCYzQL — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) July 8, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlie Gelman grew up a huge Eagles fan, watching hundreds of games with his dad by his side. One of his favorite players is DeSean Jackson, the star wide receiver. He even included a picture of himself wearing Jackson's jersey on his Bar Mitzvah invitation.So, when he saw Jackson post an anti-Semitic quote falsely attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, he was shocked."It was heartbreaking," said Gelman, who serves as a student assistant football coach for Duke, as well as an advanced statistical analyst for the school's wrestling program.Gelman said he was encouraged by the response to George Floyd's death and has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. It's in part why he was so upset to see a lack of response from many athletes following Jackson's post; on the contrary, Jackson actually received support."People say stupid things all the time, and sometimes you have to take the chance to learn. And I figured right now we all need to take a stance against hate. And I thought many people in the NFL community had, and I applaud them all for that."So, I thought they would take an overall stand on something as simple as saying 'Hitler was not right,' and that would not be a very hard thing to say. I think over the next day or so, as I continued to not read anything from people taking a stand, that was really what inspired me to write the letter," Gelman added, referring to his Twitter post about anti-Semitism.In his post, he wrote:Gelman said he has received tremendous support both online and from members of the Duke football team."It really meant a lot to me because I went out on a limb here saying that we need to take a stand against this other thing. And I even told them I felt a little bit selfish doing so. And they said, no you were right. We need to hold everyone accountable," Gelman said.He is hopeful Jackson and other players can use this experience to better themselves."I want to see accountability, but that does not mean that I want the Eagles to release DeSean Jackson. I've seen a lot of people say that. And I want to see DeSean Jackson learn, I want to see players in the NFL learn, because this is a learning opportunity. This is a trying time for everyone," Gelman said.After initially defending his post, Jackson deleted it and issued an apology. The Eagles released a statement condemning Jackson's post, but have not issued any punishment.Few players have spoken publicly on the matter, a list that does include Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner.