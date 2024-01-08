Tiger Woods and Nike are splitting up: 'There will certainly be another chapter'

Tiger Woods has broken up with Nike after a 27-year collaboration with the world's largest sportswear company, the golf legend announced on Monday.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods wrote on X.

Woods went on to write that "there will certainly be another chapter."

Popular Swiss sneaker brand ON Running's CEO Marc Maurer, addressing speculation following Woods departure at Nike, told an audience at the ICR retailing Conference on Monday that Woods was not signing with the brand.

