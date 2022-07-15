Arts & Entertainment

Dino and Dragon Stroll kicks off in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dinosaurs have taken over the Raleigh Convention Center this weekend.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll lets you walk through and get up close to life-life and life-size creatures.

The exhibit is also teaming up with a local food bank as part of a Stomp Out Hunger initiative.

"We try to feed 1 million families a year, so here and Raleigh we're paired up with the Food Bank of North Carolina, and we asked (those) who bought tickets...to bring nonperishable foods to help give back to the towns that we're in," tour manager Tina Ciraulo said.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a sensory friendly session. Then it will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $26.99 and you can order them here.
