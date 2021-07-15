Food & Drink

Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations

EMBED <>More Videos

McCormick hiring Director of Taco Relations

NEW YORK -- A major spice company is looking to pay someone $100,000 to eat tacos for four months.

McCormick is hiring its very first Director of Taco Relations.

This person will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco.

Not only will they keep tabs on social media but they will also develop recipes, travel, and innovate new Street Taco seasoning mixes in the McCormick lab.

If you think you're a fit, McCormick is asking you to submit a creative video, no longer than two minutes long, showing why you deserve the job.

One additional supplemental set of materials may be submitted, like a combined cover letter and resume, via a single Word or PDF file.

You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September-December 2021.

The deadline to submit is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkemploymenttacosjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC sees most new COVID-19 cases in 2 months
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
Tension on UNC's campus as meetings are held about Guskiewicz
Dog muzzle mailed to TN vaccine manager
Top generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election loss: Book
Show More
NC Republicans double down on Critical Race Theory bill
First child tax credit payments have been sent | What you need to know
Chilling 911 calls from Fla. condo collapse reveal chaos
Raleigh nonprofit trains former inmates to become paralegals
Lumberton family blessed to be alive after being shot 10 times
More TOP STORIES News