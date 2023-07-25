New discount bin store opens in Raleigh offering deep discounts on items from Target, Costco, more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Products from Target, Costco, and Home Depot are all being sold at a fraction of the regular retail price at a new store in the Triangle.

It's the hunt for a deal that draws people to discount bins stores, as you never know what each new truckload of goods will bring.

"We buy truckloads of inventory from all the major retailers," said Terry Thayer with 42 North Liquidators in Raleigh. He said all of the items available are, "Anything from returns to overstock, undeliverables and shelf pulls."

The biggest discounted items are anything in the bins. Thursday is restock day; that's when Thayer said you'll find the best items in the bins for just $12 each. After Thursday, the price drops for bin items. By Wednesday, the items in the bin are three for $3.

Besides 42 North Liquidators, there are also Treasure Hunt Liquidators off Capitol Boulevard in Raleigh and Goldsboro.

It operates under a similar concept. One key difference: Friday is its big delivery day.

Sometimes shoppers will camp out hours before opening on Friday to be the first to get in to the store to grab the best deals in the bins. On Friday everything starts at $10 and the prices go lower each day.

At both stores, if you don't want to root through the bins for a deal, there are items on the shelves and behind the counter offered at a fraction of retail price.

At 42 North Liquidators, anything on the shelves will be marked down at a minimum of 50% off the retail price.

"We open it. We unbox it. We make sure nothing is broken, nothing is missing and it works. If something is broken or missing, we'll mark it on there, if it looks like it's still usable and we'll discount it massively," Thayer said.

So why do retailers not keep these products and re-sell them? Thayer says, "These are probably shelf pulls, overstock, where something like this ended up in my truck because the box is damaged. There is nothing wrong with the item, but the box is damaged, and for a retailer they have to have a pretty perfect box vs this so that's how it ends up in our hands."

With these bin stores, they're selling the products "as is," so you need to check the items out before you buy. If they allow you to, unbox the items, make sure it works, plug it in and check for yourself that nothing is broken.