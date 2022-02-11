magic of storytelling

Join Disney's Magic of Storytelling

"Buy a Book, Give a Book" at shopdisney.com and help inspire the next generation of storytellers.

Join Disney and ABC11 as we celebrate the Magic of Storytelling!

The Walt Disney Company is invested in the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers, and leaders -ensuring that all young people have an opportunity to believe in possibilities, build new skills and create the future they imagine.

And, you can help.

For every book purchased on shopDisney.com now through December 31, 2022, Disney Publishing Worldwide will donate a book to First Book, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing new free and affordable books and resources to educators who serve children in need. For more information on First Book, go to FirstBook.org

RELATED: MAGIC OF STORYTELLING PODCAST: WHERE TO LISTEN

On shopDisney.com, you'll discover a wide variety of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic books. So, when you "Buy a Book, Give a Book", you are helping to inspire reading and a love of storytelling.

If you are an educator at a Title I or Title I eligible school, or you serve kids in need in another capacity, create a free First Book account at FirstBook.org/MOS.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
MAGIC OF STORYTELLING
