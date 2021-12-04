Disney On Ice returns to Raleigh, Fayetteville soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The COVID-19 pandemic paused so many things, especially in the world of entertainment, but one entertainment power house is returning to Raleigh soon.
Disney On Ice is currently showing in Greensboro, and the fun moves east to PNC Arena for performances running Dec. 8 - 12.
Then the show moves south to Fayetteville with shows at the Crown Colosseum from Dec. 16 - 19.
Click here to learn more about the performance and get your tickets.
In the above video player, ABC's Will Ganss takes you behind-the-scenes with the stars of Disney On Ice.
Note: Disney is ABC11's parent company.
