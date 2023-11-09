Disney on the Yard brings Drum Major Mickey to NC Central to kick off career expo

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University and ABC11 are teaming up for a recruitment event Nov. 9.

The private event is only open to NCCU students and staff. Festivities begin during the 10:40 break at the Library Bowl just outside of the James E. Shepard Memorial Library.

The 10:40 break is a tradition that developed in the 1970s to give students a time to take a pause and breathe. The idea came out of the long civil rights movement and gave students, who were often active in that movement, a time to relax and reset with their peers.

Drum Major Mickey will join the NCCU Sound Machine for a special invitation-only performance. Other festivities include a recognition ceremony for the school's football team (which won the Celebration Bowl last year), trivia and a live DJ.

Later in the day, The Walt Disney Company and ABC11 will hold a career expo that includes some classroom visits.

Drum Major Mickey and a DJ will be part of live entertainment during a block party on campus later in the afternoon.

What Is Disney on the Yard?

Disney on the Yard (DOTY) is in charge of the takeover at NCCU. Disney on the Yard is a group within The Walt Disney Company that is dedicated to building a community for HBCU alumni at the company and providing meaningful opportunities for HBCU students to join and thrive within the company.

Disney on the Yard has a successful track record of developing internships, mentorship programs and career growth opportunities for HBCU students and graduates.

The program was in Winston-Salem earlier this week for a special event featuring ESPN's First Take. First Take host Stephen A. Smith is a graduate of Winston-Salem State.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC11.