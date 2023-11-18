Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn gave On The Red Carpet a step-by-step lesson on how to draw two 'Wish' characters, Star and Valentino.

Disney directors teach you how to draw 'Wish' characters

Disney's new movie, "Wish," opens only in theaters this Thanksgiving, and the film's directors, Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, gave On The Red Carpet a step-by-step lesson on how to draw two of their most adorable characters, Star and Valentino.

"Wish," celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary and tells the origin story of the wishing star. Valentino is a pajama-wearing baby goat who learns to talk like a human thanks to some magic from Star.

Watch the full drawing tutorial video above to learn how to draw like a Disney animator!

Watch "Wish" starring Ariana Debose and Chris Pine only in theaters Nov. 22.

