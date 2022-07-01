Disney Cruise Line

The Disney Wish is packed with endless amounts of Disney magic for all ages

By Alicia Vitarelli
Disney Wish packed with endless amount of Disney magic for all

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish, is packed with experiences, entertainment, food and more, as well as endless amounts of Disney magic.

Alicia Vitarelli was joined by Mickey and friends for this christening cruise and has spent the past few days enjoying everything the ship has to offer.

Guests can enjoy attractions, fireworks, entertainment and all kinds of fun on board.

"We have immersed our guests into so many different stories. There's more Disney stories here than we've done before. Everywhere you turn, everywhere you look, there's those stories we've brought to life," said Matthew O'Neill, Assistant Cruise Director.

From the private luxury suites and a relaxing escape at the spa, to joining the Resistance or slinging webs with Spider-Man, there's something for everyone of all ages.

"The heart, the soul, that's put into this ship, the creation of it, the building of it - it's been many years in the making," said O'Neill.

There's even a day on land at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas, and spectacular evening fireworks show.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
