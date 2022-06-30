The Disney Wish has fun and adventure for the whole family at sea

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- In two weeks, the newest cruise ship in Disney's fleet will set off on its maiden voyage, and Alicia Vitarelli got a sneak peek at some of the big attractions on board the Disney Wish.The fifth ship in Disney's fleet makes its official maiden voyage on July 14th and there is so much excitement on board - as well as some impressive stats.The 1,119-foot ship was built in Germany with 15 decks of fun, adventure, and leisure. There are ten pools and water play areas, inspired by Mickey Mouse and his friends.The Wish also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea, the AquaMouse. It's a water adventure where guests can ride a 760-foot waterslide around the ship before splashing into the lazy river.Guests can also visit the Marvel Super Hero Academy, a high-tech Avengers headquarters where kids ages three to 12 will train to be the next generation of super heroes with the help of some icons like Spider-Man himself.The ship also makes a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas.On board, there's also fireworks, food, sweets, a Broadway show and more.