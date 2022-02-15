disneyland

Disneyland to drop mask requirement for vaccinated guests in most indoor areas starting Thursday

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Vaccinated guests planning to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor areas.

The new mask policy will take effect on Thursday, according to resort officials. Visitors who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will still be required to wear masks indoors at the Anaheim theme parks.

All guests must wear a mask while in Disney shuttles and in "health settings," including First Aid areas, regardless of vaccination status.

This comes as California's indoor mask mandate is set to expire Tuesday night amid declining omicron variant cases.

Park officials noted that for unvaccinated people still required to wear masks, "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings."



