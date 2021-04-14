Mangled car on display in Raleigh as distracted driving deterrent

EMBED <>More Videos

Mangled car on display in Raleigh as distracted driving deterrent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A powerful reminder about the dangers of distracted driving is now on display in front of the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh.

The teen driver of the mangled car was killed while texting and driving.

"Eleven years ago, May 2010, I lost my best friend and daughter," Amos Johnson said. "While she was reading that text, she went left of center and hit a truck head on."

The display is part of a push from Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to get state lawmakers to pass the Hands Free NC Act, which would make it illegal for drivers to make calls without using hands-free technology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdistracted drivingcellphone distractionscellphonenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News