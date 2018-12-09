Divers search for truck driver who crashed, disappeared in Neuse River

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) --A dive team is searching for a man after the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the side of the bridge and crashed into the Neuse River in Kinston, according to a WITN report.
Authorities said the driver hit the guardrail on one side of the bridge before driving off the road and into the river on the other side.
Deputies found the tractor-tailor in the river with only about 20 feet of it sticking out of the water.
The dive team was able to locate the cab of the truck, but they did not see the driver inside, WITN reports.
A portion of U.S. 70 and 258 will stay closed overnight Sunday.