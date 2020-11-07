Community & Events

Celebrating light over darkness: Diwali comes to Dix Park this weekend

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colorful displays adorn the blacktop paving at Dorothea Dix Park for Diwali.

Members of the South Asian community in the Triangle gathered in the Raleigh park on Saturday to begin the Diwali celebrations.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights. It's a custom that originated in ancient India and celebrates the victory of good over evil.

VAE Raleigh and the Dix Park Conservancy joined forces to create an area where families and groups of friends can create mandala art in the park.

Mandalas represent how everything in the universe is connected.

Diwali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals and is known in India for its display of fireworks.

"Diwali is a big festival in India. It is the celebration of good over evil, lightness over darkness. So I think that it is a beautiful metaphor for what our world needs right now," Ilina Ewen said.

The event in Dix Park is happening this weekend despite Diwali officially being celebrated November 14.

Also, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's festival will be socially distanced and will not include the sharing of Indian food. But organizers say they hope to be able to bring all those traditions back next year

Here are the details for the weekend celebration:

  • Street painting: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Artwork on view: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Location: Adam's Parking Lot at Dix Park


Click here if you would like to participate in the mandala painting or reserve a time to view the art.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighfestivalreligion
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden set to become next US president
People celebrate President-elect Joe Biden in Raleigh
ELECTION LATEST: Why a winner hasn't yet been declared in NC
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Joe Biden set to be president: The world and America reacts
How did Biden do it? Wide coalition powered win
LATEST: NC reports 2,676 COVID-19 cases, 6.9% test rate
Show More
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Elation and anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
How to build a government: Transition challenges await Biden
Where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
How President Trump increased his support among Black men
More TOP STORIES News