California wildfires

Dixie fire fatalities: First responder dies battling northern California blaze

Dixie fire is among largest California wildfires
EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive Dixie Fire

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- A first responder assigned to the Dixie fire has died, CAL FIRE announced Saturday in an incident update.

A representative with CAL FIRE told ABC sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.

The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.
Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.

RELATED: Why scientists want to fight California fires with more fires

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five northern California counties, and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.



The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfireswildfireu.s. & worldfirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
TOP STORIES
Officials search Falls Lake after man reportedly drowns
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Federal unemployment benefits expire in NC
More than 700,000 people still in the dark in Louisiana
Homeland Security, FBI warn terrorists could exploit 9/11 anniversary
Lyft, Uber to cover fees for drivers sued under Texas abortion law
Show More
Florida teen who was hospitalized with COVID wants to get vaccinated
Little Warmer, Sun & Clouds Today
CT trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma
Volunteers collect donations for Afghan refugees coming to Triangle
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
More TOP STORIES News