Arts & Entertainment

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.


Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.
"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.


Well wishes came pouring in on social media Saturday from many celebrities.

Hip hop producer Eric B and fellow rapper Missy Elliott asked their followers to pray for DMX.














Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhite plainswestchester countynew yorkrapperdmxhospitalmusicmusic newsheart attack
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person County deputy shoots, kills man during hostage situation: Sheriff
Pedestrian struck, killed along US-301 in Cumberland County
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at Wilmington house party: Police
Man charged after rampage through Korean-owned business in Charlotte
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Read these tips before getting your COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Vaccinated or not, travelers pack RDU as CDC issues new guidance
17-year-old arrested in overnight fatal shooting of man in Raleigh
Chauvin's trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Ex-Holly Springs officer in need of help for double lung transplant
More TOP STORIES News