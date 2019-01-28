DNA kit helps nab suspect in Fayetteville rape case from 1987

A man connected to a robbery and rape that happened in 1987 is now behind bars.According to the Fayetteville Police Department's Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit, the incident happened on Oct. 24, 1987.The case had gone cold but was recently opened by the unit after performing a DNA test on a sexual assault kit.Officials arrested 52-year-old Anthony Keith Grant, of North Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.He was charged with second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and common law robbery.He is in a Charleston jail awaiting extradition back to Cumberland County.The sexual assault kit was tested utilizing funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance's FY2016 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).