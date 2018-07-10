Orange County sheriff seeks public's help in identifying remains found in the 1990s

Two sets of remains were found in 1990 and 1998. (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for the public's help identifying two sets of remains that were found in 1990 and 1998.

NCMEC created new facial reconstructions for both John Mebane Doe and Jane Hillsborough Doe with the hopes that someone will recognize the children.

John and Jane Doe are also featured on NCMEC's HelpIDMe Facebook page.

John Doe and Jane Doe



John's skeletal remains were found in Mebane, in a heavy brush near a billboard sign along Industrial Drive.

The sheriff said the boy was wearing khaki shorts, socks, and black sneakers, and it appeared that he had been dead for several months. A small amount of cash was also found inside his pocket.

The remains of two young people were found in the 1990s and are still unidentified.



John was identified as a Caucasian or Hispanic between 9 and 12 years old. He stood approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and had straight brown hair.

He had no dental fillings, but some teeth had preventative sealant placed on them to help prevent cavities and decay. He had a slight overbite and his upper canine teeth were high erupting canines, commonly referred to as "fang teeth."

Chemical isotope and pollen testing revealed that John was likely not from North Carolina, but from the Southeast United States, with the highest potential from Alabama or Georgia.

Jane's remains were found over a guardrail, east of the New Hope Church exit. She was found wearing an oversized pink sweatshirt with three cartoon bunnies on the front, a bra and ankle socks. She was also found wearing a thin yellow metal ring on her left ring finger that appeared to be homemade and a thin twisted metal bracelet on her left wrist.

Jane was identified as a Caucasian between 14 and 22 years old at the time of her death. She stood 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed approximately 108 pounds. She had brown or blonde hair that was possibly color treated and cut just above her shoulders.

She also had a three-inch surgical scar on her lower right abdomen that was consistent with an appendix scar. In addition, she had been treated by a dentist in life as she had fillings in three of her teeth.

If anyone has information about John Mebane Doe or Jane Hillsborough Doe or believes they know who the victims are, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST (800) 843-5678 or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 644-3050.
