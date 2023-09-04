Dock at Atlantic Beach fishing charter company collapsed, sending around 10 people into the water

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people ended up in the hospital after a dock in Atlantic Beach collapsed Sunday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Captain Stacy Fishing Center.

A section of the dock collapsed while a group of people were loading onto a charter fishing boat.

Rescue crews said they pulled nearly 10 people from the water. Four of them had serious enough injuries that they needed to be taken to the hospital.

Captain Stacy Fishing Center said it would be conducting safety assessments on all of its docks immediately.

"Rest assured, our team is working tirelessly to restore the dock and ensure the safety of our facilities," the company said in a statement posted to social media.