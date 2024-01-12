Fake doctor interacting with patients, stealing from offices: WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is reportedly impersonating doctors at health care facilities across the Triangle.

WakeMed confirmed to ABC11 that it was aware of the incident and working with police to make sure all patients are safe and secure.

According to WakeMed, the impersonator has been interacting with patients as a doctor or medical staff member at multiple health care facilities in the area. The person has even stolen items from the health care offices.

An individual has been observed at WakeMed and other local hospitals recently impersonating a member of the Medical Staff. While at other hospitals, the individual has been witnessed interacting with staff and patients, as well as taking items from offices and other locations. WakeMed Statement

WakeMed Campus Police is on high alert and working to track down the impersonator.