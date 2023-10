The winner of the contest will get $1,500.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month and ABC11 is sharing a doggone cute initiative to drive adoptions and donations across the country.

Second Chance Pet Adoptions NC is participating in the fourth annual Howloween Costume Contest and they need help to win.

Click here to vote for our local shelter.