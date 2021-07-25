dog attack

Father, son among four injured in north Raleigh dog attack, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father, his 10-year-old son and two others were injured when two dogs attacked Sunday afternoon, Raleigh police said.

A little after 2 p.m., Raleigh police were called to the 7300 block of Summerland Drive off of Lynn Road.

Witnesses told officers that the boy was outside of the home when the attack happened. That's when the father stepped in and managed to stab one of the dogs before it ran away.

The boy and two other people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the two other dogs were captured just before 3 p.m.

In the last year, 245 dog bites were reported in Wake County. In the last five years, 1,800.

A 10-month old in Johnston County and a 7-year-old in Garner both died earlier this year in dog attacks.

