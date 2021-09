RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh has announced a new location for the Dix Park Dog Park.The current dog park at Dorothea Dix Park was designated as temporary knowing that the former athletic field location is part of the Dix Park Plaza & Play project area.The new location will be nearby at 801 Biggs Drive.According to the city, the park will include shade structures, a water station and a small dog area.Construction begins winter 2021.The park is expected to open in Spring 2022.