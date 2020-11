WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cute video posted online shows a pug playing with her new Christmas Snoopy toy in Wrightsville Beach.Woody White filmed Bella meeting the snoopy toy for the first time this season.Bella gets excited by the moving toy and starts running around the living room coffee table."She gets the zoomies often," White said. "Because she loves life and is always happy."