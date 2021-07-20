This Vespa Riding Duo Will Make You Turn Your Head

By Patrick Nagle, Anthony Miracola, Christian Todd
Durham, NC -- There's a new duo turning heads on the streets of Durham. David Cunningham and his 15-month-old Collie, Ms. Betty White will make you look twice as they pass you by. Whether it is a day of errands to run or just to go out and have a little fun, Ms. Betty White joins David every day for a cruise. Last year, during Covid, David had temporarily lost his job and needed to cope with his stress and anxiety. Enter the ESA dog, Ms. Betty White. The two have been best friends ever since and she absolutely loves her time spent zooming down the streets of Durham. David says she has brought him out of his shell and loves to show her off for pictures.
