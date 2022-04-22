Community & Events

Dogwood Festival 2022: Fayetteville hosts popular live music event after 2-year hiatus

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is back, April 21 - 24, with live entertainment, food, classic community favorites, and activities the entire family will enjoy.

This year marks the Dogwood Festival's 40th anniversary and ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the event. The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Weekend forecast shaping up nicely for the Dogwood Festival
EMBED More News Videos

Beautiful weekend with temperatures in the 80s



Check out this year's line-up.

Thursday:



Friday:

  • The festival officially kicks off! Enjoy the carnival rides, foods from local vendors, and evening concerts featuring rock music bands Hoobastank and Marcy Playground. The Midway opens at 5 pm. Concerts start at 8 pm.


Saturday:

  • The street fair begins! Check out the array of arts & crafts vendors, Kids' Zone, BMX Bike Show, and more. The day begins at 10 am and concludes with country music artists Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe, and Tyler Farr.


Sunday:

  • The festival continues with the addition of a Car, Motorcycle, & Truck Show. The fun wraps up with the evening's concert featuring The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince.



For more information, visit thedogwoodfestival.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillesocietydogwood festivalfayettevilleabc11 togethercommunity
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Leesville Road student dies after being shot in head earlier in April
'Future of Forests': A look at Earth's tree loss, how we can save them
Wake County neighborhoods see big jump in home prices
Big things in store for affordable public housing in downtown Durham
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Problems with used cars continue to cost drivers thousands
Man charged with murder in August shooting at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Show More
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
Man hospitalized after rush-hour shooting on 15-501 in Durham
Want to vote in the NC primaries? Voter registration ends Friday
Honduras ex-president extradited to U.S. on drug, weapons charges
More TOP STORIES News