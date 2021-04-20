dogwood festival

Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival postpones Mini-Fest due to COVID-19 spread, public safety concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Activities scheduled for this weekend's Dogwood Festival have been postponed due to COVID-19 and safety concerns.

The Westwood Shopping Center said Monday night that events scheduled for April 23-25 will be postponed.

"With increased concern for community spread of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, as well as ever-growing worry for public safety in the wake of events around the country, it was most prudent to postpone the activities we had hoped to hold this weekend," the shopping center said on Facebook.

Organizers said they are disappointed but look forward to working with festival officials and the city for more exciting events.



