Fayetteville's Dogwood Festival will have same family fun vibe despite cost cutting measures

To save money for the 2024 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival organizers are cutting back on musical acts and other amenities.

To save money for the 2024 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival organizers are cutting back on musical acts and other amenities.

To save money for the 2024 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival organizers are cutting back on musical acts and other amenities.

To save money for the 2024 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival organizers are cutting back on musical acts and other amenities.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Exactly a month from Tuesday, the annual Dogwood Festival is happening in Fayetteville.

But there are some changes for those planning to attend this year.

Organizers say they expect around 100,000 people to pack the sidewalks of Downtown Fayetteville for the Dogwood Festival.

"I think it brings a lot of people downtown and to Fayetteville. They stay overnight. It's great economic impact for the city," said Jackie Tuckey, a board member for the Dogwood Festival.

This is the 42nd year the three-day festival is coming back to Fayetteville at the end of April. The festival's board says they have carnival rides, a play area for kids, street vendors, food and music in store for people.

The musical guest will be Riser Burn, the 82nd Airborne's All-American rock band.

However, Tuckey says organizers have had to make some budget cuts this year to save money.

"We are not doing a VIP tent this year, although we'll certainly have plenty of sponsors out and about. We're not having Cork and Fork, which was a tradition for a few years now that happened on Thursday night. Some of that is manpower and some of it is just the cost."

Tuckey says the board is also considering suggestions from a consulting group for possible changes in the future. This includes ideas like charging admission and moving the event from Festival Park.

But the board says it will get public input first, particularly from younger people, before making any changes.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.