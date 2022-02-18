Fayetteville Dogwood Festival announces musical lineup

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 40th annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival will return this year after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Organizers have announced the musical lineup for the April 21-24 show dates.Friday will be a nod to 90s rock with bands like Hoobastank and Marcy Playground.Saturday is all about country with headliners Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe and Tyler Farr taking the stage at night.Then Sunday wraps the fun with a The Purple Madness--A Tribute to Prince.In addition to the music, there are plenty of other fun events planned for the festival.for more information.