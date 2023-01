Bottlenose dolphin dies after becoming stranded in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State University Center for Marine Science and Technology is working to determine how a dolphin that was stranded at Atlantic Beach died.

The center shared a photo of the 8-foot-6-inch male bottlenose dolphin on its social media page.

According to CMAST, the dolphin was already dead when officials from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries arrived at the beach.

Officials said a necropsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.