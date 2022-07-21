Woman charged in connection with Cary shooting that sent one man to hospital

Woman charged in connection with Cary shooting that sent one man to hospital

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police say a woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place near Big Dom's Bagel Shop.

Salwa Saif Assaedi of Cary has been arrested and charged in connection with Wednesday night's shooting. The 30-year-old white female of Asian descent was arrested in the early Thursday morning.


Police say a man was shot Wednesday night on East Chatham Street.

When officers arrived on scene just before 11:00 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition.

His identity is not being released at this time.


Assaedi was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police say the shooting is domestic related and there is no threat to the community.
