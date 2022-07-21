Woman charged in connection with Cary shooting that sent one man to hospital

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police say a woman has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place near Big Dom's Bagel Shop.Salwa Saif Assaedi of Cary has been arrested and charged in connection with Wednesday night's shooting. The 30-year-old white female of Asian descent was arrested in the early Thursday morning.Police say a man was shot Wednesday night on East Chatham Street.When officers arrived on scene just before 11:00 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition.His identity is not being released at this time.Assaedi was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.Police say the shooting is domestic related and there is no threat to the community.