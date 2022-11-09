NC Senator Don Davis defeated Sandy Smith in the state's first Congressional District

A look back at some of the big races in the Triangle and NC.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Senator Don Davis defeated Sandy Smith in the state's first Congressional District, keeping the seat for Democrats.

Davis, an Air Force officer who previously served as Mayor of Snow Hill, and is currently representing the state's Fifth District in the State Senate, will replace long-term Congressman G.K. Butterfield.

Butterfield announced his retirement last year, and endorsed Davis in the primary, where he captured more than 60% of the vote in the primary.

A civil rights icon, Butterfield is the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is currently the House Democratic Senior Chief Deputy Whip.

Smith defeated seven challengers in the Republican primary, winning just over 31% of the vote, edging out her nearest competitor, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, by about 2,000 votes. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.