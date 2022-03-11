Man, woman accused of murder in Edgecombe County caught in West Virginia

EMBED <>More Videos

Man, woman accused of NC murder caught in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WTVD) -- Two murder suspects wanted in Edgecombe County were caught Friday in West Virginia.

Donald Parrish, 36, and Lori Allen, 33, have active warrants for first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Charleston, West Virginia, police officers learned that Parrish and Allen might be staying at a home on the west side of Charleston. They surrounded the home Friday and took Parrish and Allen into custody.

No further details were released about the crimes Parrish and Allen are accused of. However, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is the chief investigating organization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgecombe countytarborowest virginiamurder
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham teacher emphasizes necessity of LGBTQ+ spaces in schools
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Fayetteville mother of 5 named 2022 NC Mother of the Year
Rain chances increase, severe threat Saturday morning
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
St. Patrick's Day Parade delays start due to weather threat
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Corn Pudding
Cary apartment where baby died in fire violated several codes
Population growth blamed for school bus route problems
Broken elevator traps UNC student in her dorm for days
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
More TOP STORIES News