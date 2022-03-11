Man, woman accused of murder in Edgecombe County caught in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WTVD) -- Two murder suspects wanted in Edgecombe County were caught Friday in West Virginia.Donald Parrish, 36, and Lori Allen, 33, have active warrants for first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.Charleston, West Virginia, police officers learned that Parrish and Allen might be staying at a home on the west side of Charleston. They surrounded the home Friday and took Parrish and Allen into custody.No further details were released about the crimes Parrish and Allen are accused of. However, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is the chief investigating organization.