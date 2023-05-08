Donald Trump will speak at NCGOP State Convention in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Donald Trump will be a featured speaker at the NCGOP State Convention later this year.

Trump, who won the state of North Carolina in both of his presidential campaigns, will speak at the convention i Greensboro on June 10th.

The event is scheduled at the Koury Convention Center from June 8-11. It's a gathering that allows state Republicans to talk about issues facing the state and how the party should respond in upcoming elections.

Trump beat Joe Biden in 2020 by a count of 2,758,189 to 2,686,292. Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a count of 2,362,631 to 2,189,316.

Trump has already announced he will be running for president again in 2024. He is currently being sued in a civil rape trial, and he faces several other potential legal cases.