Here's what we know about first 7 jurors seated in Trump's hush money criminal trial

NEW YORK -- Judge Juan Merchan has now seated and sworn in seven jurors to sit in judgment of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial, after each side used several preemptory strikes and other prospective jurors were stricken over politically-charged social media posts.

"You are the first six jurors selected for this trial," Merchan said.

Eleven more people still need to be picked before opening statements begin as early as next week in the Manhattan case accusing the Republican of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign.

The first seven jurors selected to serve in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial represent a diverse cross-section of New York City, according to their biographical information.

A prospective juror speaks out after being excused from Donald Trump's New York criminal trial.

Here's what we know about the seven jurors who have been seated:

Juror 1 - B400 - Male

Juror No. 1, the foreperson, is a middle-aged salesman who immigrated to the United States from Ireland.

He lives in West Harlem and said he normally gets his news from the New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

In his spare time, he said he enjoys doing "anything outdoorsy."

Juror 2 - B280 - Female

Juror No. 2 works as an oncology nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

She lives with her fiancé and enjoys taking her dog for walks in the park. She said she gets her news from The New York Times, CNN, Google, and Facebook.

Juror 2 did not realize that she could be a juror in Trump's criminal trial when she reported for jury duty on Monday.

"I didn't know I was walking into this," she said on Tuesday.

Juror 3 - B381 - Male

Juror 3 is a corporate attorney who moved to New York from Oregon five years ago.

He has worked at two major white-shoe law firms in New York. He said he normally gets his news from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Google.

In his spare time, he said he enjoys hiking and running.

When asked about the case, he was embarrassed to admit she was not very familiar with the allegations against the former president.

"I am actually not super familiar with the other charge. I don't really follow the news that closely - a little embarrassing to say."

Juror 4 - B89 - Male

Juror No. 4 said he finds the former president to be "fascinating and mysterious."

Originally from Puerto Rico, he has lived in the Lower East Side for the last 40 years.

He is a self-employed IT consultant who attended one year of college and has been "married for a long time."

He normally gets his news from the Daily News, The New York Times, Google.

"I have no spare time," he said when answering the questionnaire. "My hobby is my family."

Juror 5 - B374 - Female

Juror No. 5 was the only potential juror who raised her hand when lawyers asked if they had ever heard of Trump's other criminal cases.

A life-long New Yorker, she currently works as an ELA teacher in a charter school and lives in Harlem.

She normally gets her news from Google and TikTok but said that she "doesn't really care for the news."

In her spare time, she enjoys writing and theater.

Juror 6 - B297 - Female

Juror No. 6 is a software engineer who works for the Walt Disney Company, which is the parent company of ABC News and this station.

She grew up in New York City and lives in Chelsea with three roommates.

She said she gets her news from The New York Times and TikTok.

In her spare time, she said she enjoys plays, restaurants, dancing, and watching TV.

Juror 7 - B269 Male

Juror No. 7 is the second white-shoe lawyer to serve on Trump's jury.

He currently lives on the Upper East side and enjoys spending time outdoors and with his children.

He gets his news from the New York Times, New York Post, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.

Disney is the parent company of this station.